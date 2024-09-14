Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AON were worth $10,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AON alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 262.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in AON by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 203.6% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $2,044,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in AON by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.27.

AON Stock Down 0.1 %

AON opened at $347.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $352.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.28.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.