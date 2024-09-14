Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $9,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,509,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,268,000 after buying an additional 174,397 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,660,000 after buying an additional 82,699 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 152,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,975,000 after buying an additional 80,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwind Capital raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 891.8% during the second quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 69,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 62,710 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,065,174.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,868.96 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $811.99 and a 1-year high of $1,886.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,680.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,432.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.11, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,967.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,582.58.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

