Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 664.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,400,215,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542,551 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $548,013,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $203,501,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,446 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,746,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Fortinet from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC upgraded Fortinet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.57.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,672 shares of company stock worth $4,573,864 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $78.08. The company has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

