Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Block were worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its stake in Block by 628.4% during the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 39,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,457 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 526,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,954,000 after purchasing an additional 48,107 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Block by 414.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 170,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Block by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 218,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,113,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $63.96 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.07, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair upgraded Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Block from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.34.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $30,318.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,866 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,784.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $30,318.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,866 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,784.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,179 shares of company stock worth $1,833,962 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

