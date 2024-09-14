Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Stock Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $8,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BG. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bunge Global by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of BG stock opened at $97.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.82. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $115.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

