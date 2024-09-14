Forsta AP Fonden Sells 11,800 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Welltower were worth $10,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Welltower alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,857,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Welltower by 88.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,072,000 after purchasing an additional 523,656 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,019,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,955,000 after buying an additional 72,968 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $129.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $129.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 330.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Welltower

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.