Forsta AP Fonden Sells 14,200 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 14.8% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $104.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $104.41.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

