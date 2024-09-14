Forsta AP Fonden Sells 22,800 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ MNST opened at $50.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.