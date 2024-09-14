Forsta AP Fonden Sells 2,700 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $2,308,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.2% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 9.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $207,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.58.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.10. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

