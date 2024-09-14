Forsta AP Fonden Sells 36,000 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 202,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 68,840 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 608.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 813,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,108,000 after acquiring an additional 698,665 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $512,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $11,375,000. Finally, PBCay One RSC Ltd acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $1,543,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $37.61 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.16. The stock has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.