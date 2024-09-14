Forsta AP Fonden Sells 4,500 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned approximately 0.06% of Manhattan Associates worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.43.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $263.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.19 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.97 and a 12 month high of $268.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.88.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Articles

