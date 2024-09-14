Forsta AP Fonden Sells 6,600 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AVB opened at $234.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.45 and a 1 year high of $234.80.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.94.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

