Forsta AP Fonden Trims Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Entergy were worth $9,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Entergy alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Entergy by 2,172.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Entergy by 93.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $127.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $127.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.32 and its 200 day moving average is $109.85.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $398,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $398,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $72,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,241.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,888 shares of company stock worth $5,110,766 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.