Frontier Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 41,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

XOM opened at $111.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $438.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.98.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

