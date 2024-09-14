GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEHC. Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.58.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $86.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.