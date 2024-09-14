GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,775 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $12,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,991,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,406,000 after buying an additional 2,647,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,893,000 after buying an additional 4,107,746 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,511,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,186,000 after buying an additional 471,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,052,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,021,000 after buying an additional 550,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $86.91 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.48.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEHC. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.58.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

