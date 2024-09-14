General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Position Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,549 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in General Mills were worth $13,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 199.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 409.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 65.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.07.

NYSE:GIS opened at $73.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

