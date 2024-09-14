Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.05% of Graco worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Graco alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at about $299,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Graco by 3.6% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Graco by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 98,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Graco by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 200,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,887,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Graco Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE GGG opened at $83.09 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $94.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.