Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 6,286 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2,745.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc now owns 262,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 345,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,797,000 after acquiring an additional 38,053 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 14,184 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.05. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

