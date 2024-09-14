Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 11,193 Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GO. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 21.1% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,498,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after acquiring an additional 609,871 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,891.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 743,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,437,000 after buying an additional 705,762 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $5,617,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $30.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 1.30%. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

