Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 7,007 Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 90.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the second quarter worth $128,000.

Shares of FTDR opened at $47.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.04. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.74 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 132.94%. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTDR shares. William Blair upgraded Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

