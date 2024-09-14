Headlands Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 9,699.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Huntsman by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of HUN opened at $22.06 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average of $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently -192.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

