Headlands Technologies LLC Has $323,000 Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 240.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,278,000 after buying an additional 137,583 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $253,196,000. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,642,000 after purchasing an additional 101,744 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 9.4% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,069,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,925,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 14.5% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 626,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,709,000 after purchasing an additional 79,299 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.31, for a total transaction of $326,254.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,935,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,215,132.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $240,212.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,889.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.31, for a total transaction of $326,254.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,935,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,215,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,367. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock opened at $169.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $283.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

