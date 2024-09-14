Headlands Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 521.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,104 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 509.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 54.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 665.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 66.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

SM opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 4.18. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $53.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 33.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

