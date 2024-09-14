Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $222,000 in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IYR opened at $103.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.84. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $103.15.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

