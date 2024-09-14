Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 61,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth about $653,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,556,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.15. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $75.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.31.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

In other news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $330,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

