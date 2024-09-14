Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total transaction of $729,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,916.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total value of $1,643,885.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,449,733.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total transaction of $729,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,916.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,981 shares of company stock valued at $115,281,744 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $379.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.35. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.12 and a twelve month high of $385.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

