Headlands Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in LivaNova by 97.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 117.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

LivaNova stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -80.88 and a beta of 1.00. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $64.47.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

