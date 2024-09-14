Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 7,936 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 83.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,936 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Atlassian by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 72,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM opened at $163.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.13. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $258.69.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 153,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,527,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 153,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,527,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,244,577.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,467,463.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,159 shares of company stock valued at $40,166,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W cut shares of Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.69.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

