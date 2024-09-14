Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,397,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,863,000 after buying an additional 4,009,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,669,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,371,000 after buying an additional 250,207 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 71.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,759 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth $64,117,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 31.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,373,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

AGI stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.13.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGI. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.81.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

