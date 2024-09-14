Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 169.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $7.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JBLU shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Report on JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.