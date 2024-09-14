Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Humana by 111.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Humana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.70.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $321.56 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $364.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

