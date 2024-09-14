Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,064 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Humana were worth $16,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Humana by 111.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock opened at $321.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $530.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.70.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

