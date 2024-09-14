Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,338 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.20% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $116,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5,642.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE HII opened at $261.55 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.11 and a 1 year high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.56 and a 200 day moving average of $266.84.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

