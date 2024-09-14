Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,425,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,056 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.32% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $92,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRF. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 510.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $39.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $40.31.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.