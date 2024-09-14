Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 59.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320,389 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.44% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,492,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,125,000 after acquiring an additional 96,117 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 12.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 101,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IVR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

NYSE IVR opened at $8.86 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a market cap of $485.71 million, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.89.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a positive return on equity of 59.85%. The business had revenue of $68.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.06%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -228.57%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

