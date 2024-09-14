Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 496.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.85.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $37.02 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

