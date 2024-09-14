Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,623,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,792 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $120,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JXN. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Jackson Financial by 20.1% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,376,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,180,000 after acquiring an additional 397,287 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Jackson Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,738,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,021,000 after purchasing an additional 111,875 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 146.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,525,000 after buying an additional 724,148 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,107,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,729,000 after acquiring an additional 122,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,106,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,155,000 after buying an additional 66,534 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Jackson Financial stock opened at $83.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.27 and a 12-month high of $90.10.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Jackson Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.40%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.