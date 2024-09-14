Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,423 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $16,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,519,000 after purchasing an additional 31,510 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $72.55 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $75.36. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.27.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,245 shares of company stock worth $295,442 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

