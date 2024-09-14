Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 28,208 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) by 86.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,961 shares of the coupon company’s stock after buying an additional 28,208 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Groupon were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Groupon by 1,848.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Groupon from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. Groupon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $19.56.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $124.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $52,017.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,696.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jason Harinstein acquired 15,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $159,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,531.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $52,017.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,696.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

