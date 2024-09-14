Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 76.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,644 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Enerpac Tool Group

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,937 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $73,451.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

NYSE EPAC opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.15. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $150.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.20 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is 2.63%.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

