Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 589 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $259.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $276.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.78. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.59 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.92, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. FBN Securities raised CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

