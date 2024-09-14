Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 7,247 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

Entergy stock opened at $127.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.85. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ETR. KeyCorp raised their price target on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 5,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $619,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 5,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $619,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,110,766 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

