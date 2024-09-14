Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 104,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 70.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,131,000 after purchasing an additional 524,805 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 303.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 32,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 27,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,982,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,077.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $95.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.36. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $98.15.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 15.46%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

