Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,260 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 59.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,934,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,978,000 after buying an additional 721,122 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 979.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 750,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after acquiring an additional 681,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after acquiring an additional 366,202 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 345.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 177,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth $3,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Dean Hansen sold 13,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $303,386.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,758.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William Dean Hansen sold 13,185 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $303,386.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,016 shares in the company, valued at $897,758.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 6,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $135,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,325 shares of company stock worth $1,044,656 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $26.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.91 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

