Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MDT shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.