Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 63,345 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial during the first quarter valued at $17,819,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,376,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,237,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,784,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $6,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $176.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.63 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is currently 3.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Pathward Financial from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pathward Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

