Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 289,491 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $724,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $948,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 348.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 44,797 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its holdings in American International Group by 2,208.3% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 10,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

American International Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $73.11 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.72 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average of $75.64.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

