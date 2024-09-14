Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,328 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of TransAlta worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta during the second quarter worth about $514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,498,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in TransAlta by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,525,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 738,338 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in TransAlta by 71.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 643,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 269,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TransAlta by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,387,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

TransAlta stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.91. TransAlta Co. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. TransAlta had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $425.37 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

