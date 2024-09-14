Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.96 Million Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,548 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Elanco Animal Health worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $913,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,510,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,991,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELAN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,301,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,301,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,245.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

